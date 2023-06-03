India train derailment: Over 200 people killed, hundreds others injured

India train derailment: Two trains derailed Friday in India. Officials say over 200 people have been killed and hundreds of others are injured. (Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW DELHI — Two trains derailed Friday in India. Officials say over 200 people have been killed and hundreds of others are injured.

On Twitter, Odisha’s chief secretary, Pradeep Jena, said that about 207 people have been killed and around 900 people have been injured, according to The New York Times.

The accident happened about 137 miles southwest of Kolkata, India, according to The Associated Press.

A railroad ministry spokesperson, Amitabh Sharma, said that 10 to 12 cars of one train have derailed and debris fell onto another track in the area. Some of that debris hit another train traveling in the opposite direction, causing three cars of that train to derail, the AP reported.

A third train with freight is believed to be involved as well but railroad authorities have not been able to confirm it, according to The Press Trust per the AP.

Vaishnaw said on Twitter that National Disaster Response Force had been mobilized and dozens of other trains going through the area have been canceled, the Times reported.

Around 500 police officers and rescue workers are in the area, Jena said, according to the AP. There are about 75 ambulances and buses also in the area.

The train that derailed was part of the Coromandel Express, the AP reported. It was traveling from Howrah, which is in West Bengal, to the state of Chennai, which is the capital of the southern Tamil Nadu state.

“May the injured recover soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, per the AP.

The last time India had a derailment was near the city of Kanpur in 2016, the Times reported. Over 140 people died.

Information about what caused the derailment has not yet been released.