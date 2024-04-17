Infamous white Ford Bronco involved in O.J. Simpson chase to go up for sale

Ford Bronco FILE - In this June 17, 1994 file photo, a white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings carrying O.J. Simpson, is trailed by Los Angeles police cars as it travels on a freeway in Los Angeles. Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman are found dead in Los Angeles. Simpson is later arrested after a widely televised freeway chase in his white Ford Bronco. (AP Photo/Joseph Villarin, File)

The white Ford Bronco that O.J. Simpson rode in as police chased him in the days after the 1994 murder of his ex-wife will be put up for sale, according to its current owners.

>> Read more trending news

Simpson’s former agent Michael Gilbert and two friends of Al Cowlings — the SUV’s original owner — said they would probably sell the vehicle because of renewed interest in the Bronco following Simpson’s death from prostate cancer last week, the collections website Cllct first reported.

According to the website, the owners are hoping to sell the Bronco for at least $1.5 million.

The vehicle became infamous when, days after Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered on June 12, 1994, Simpson and Cowlings, a childhood friend, were followed by police on a California interstate as authorities tried to arrest Simpson in connection with the murders.

Law enforcement officers followed Simpson to his home as the former college and pro football star held a gun to his head. It’s estimated that 95 million watched the chase as it was broadcast on multiple networks. Simpson was arrested without incident and stood trial for the two murders. He was found not guilty in October 1995.

The Bronco was owned by Cowlings at the time but was sold several times over the years. It has most recently been on loan to the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and has been on display there since 2016.

The co-owners of the vehicle told Cllct that they had planned to sell the car in 2024 even before Simpson’s death because this June marks the 30th anniversary of the car chase, People reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group