King Charles III coronation live updates: King leaves Buckingham Palace

A moment of history that the world has not seen in more than 70 years, Great Britain will see the coronation of a new king.
King Charles III became king upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth III on Sept. 8, 2022, but Saturday marks the ceremonial crowning of the king, eight months in the making.
For almost a thousand years, Coronations have been held at Westminster Abbey, and the Order of Service draws on this long tradition, centred around the liturgical theme of 'Called to Serve'.#Coronation— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023
Read the Order of Service in full:
Diamond Jubilee State Coach leaves Buckingham Palace
Update 5:22 a.m. EDT, May 6: King Charles III and Queen Camilla have left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the song “God Save the King,” the national anthem of the United Kingdom played.
The last time this procession happened was for the coronation of the king’s mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
Both the king and queen are dressed in their Robes of State, CNN reported.
Faith leaders arrive at Westminster Abbey
Update 5:18 a.m. EDT, May 6: Faith leaders, including those of non-Protestant faiths, were the first to enter Westminister Abbey, followed by representatives from the countries and territories over which King Charles III rules, CNN reported. The flags of the nations will accompany governors-general and prime ministers.
Current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in attendance, along with all of his predecessors — Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, John Major, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, CNN reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron is also there. President Joe Biden, however, is not. Instead, first lady Jill Biden is accompanied by her granddaughter. They are seated next to the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. Jill Biden is wearing blue while her granddaughter is wearing yellow, the colors of Ukraine.
Original report: Crowds had their first sitting of the king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla as they arrived at Buckingham Palace less than two hours before the ceremony began, CNN reported. They will process from the palace to Westminister Abbey where guests and heads of state have gathered to take part in the historic event.
