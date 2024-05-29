No Contestant On Jeopardy Could Guess DLR As The Original Lead Singer Of Van Halen?!?!

This quick vid is going viral. On Jeopardy recently, the category was “Your First Concert”, and the $200 “answer”, (YES THE $200 ANSWER, THE EASIEST ONE!!!) was : “I was there in 2007 when this original lead singer for Van Halen reunited with the band for a concert tour.”

What’s even worse is only 1 of the contestants even got a name of someone who was actually in Van Halen!

Watch:

OMG I woke up in such a great mood…pic.twitter.com/8m1VeEMQ9w — Mike Damone (@damone_mike) May 26, 2024

Sam Kinison?!?! Vedder?!?! really? Wow, just wow.

