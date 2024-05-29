No Contestant On Jeopardy Could Guess DLR As The Original Lead Singer Of Van Halen?!?!

Two contestants guess Diana Ross is 95 years old in Final Jeopardy File photo. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

By Ethan

This quick vid is going viral. On Jeopardy recently, the category was “Your First Concert”, and the $200 “answer”, (YES THE $200 ANSWER, THE EASIEST ONE!!!) was : “I was there in 2007 when this original lead singer for Van Halen reunited with the band for a concert tour.”

What’s even worse is only 1 of the contestants even got a name of someone who was actually in Van Halen!

Watch:

Sam Kinison?!?! Vedder?!?! really? Wow, just wow.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!