Recall alert: 12K bike cranksets recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 12,300 bike cranksets.

The CPSC said the bicycle’s crank arms can become loose or come off from the spindle of the Gossamer Pro AGX+ cranksets. A rider can fall and get hurt.

The crankset is model number CK-6037. It was sold on its own or on several bike brands, including Cannondale, Canyon, Marin, Haro, Fuji and Pinarello.

FSA Gossamer Pro is etched on the crank arm. The model numbers are on the back of the crank arm near the pedal threads. Only serial numbers with B1, B2 or B3 are part of the recall.

Owners of the cranksets are being told to stop using their bikes and contact Full Speed Ahead for free crankshaft replacement.

For more information, you can reach out to the company by phone at 877-743-3372 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email or online.

