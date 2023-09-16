Recall alert: Ground beef products recalled over possible E. coli contamination

Recalled: American Foods Group is recalling approximately 58,281 pounds of ground beef products over E. coli concerns. (USDA)

WASHINGTON — A Wisconsin-based company is recalling approximately 58,281 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, federal officials said Friday.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, American Foods Group, LLC, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, LCC, announced the recall.

The raw, ground beef items were produced on Aug. 14, 2023, according to the FSIS.

Three products were targeted for recall:

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19″ with lot code D123226026.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of “20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27″ with lot code D123226027.

The recalled products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18076″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for E. coli O103. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jennifer Dibbern, American Foods Group LLC’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at 800-829-2838 or by email at info@americanfoodsgroup.com.

