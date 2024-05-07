Rickey Medlocke Called Me Ahead Of Their Show At Busch Gardens, And Bottle Signing In Tampa

SiriusXM Presents Lynyrd Skynyrd Live At The Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 15: Lynyrd Skynyrd member Rickey Medlocke performs at SiriusXM Presents Lynyrd Skynyrd Live at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta on March 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

By Ethan

I talked to an amazing guy with a ton of great stories earlier this week. Rickey Medlocke, who founded Blackfoot and was an original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd in the early 70′s, is just an awesome guy. He was there in the early Muscle Shoals days, and is on many of the early recordings of Skynyrd’s biggest hits like Free Bird, Gimme Three Steps, Simple Man, whether its as a drummer, backing singer, or even lead singer on some occasions. And yet he was NOT inducted with the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for some reason. He mentions that in our interview too. He is, however, inducted into the Native American Music Awards Hall Of Fame, and I also got to ask him what it was like trying to be the live band in a topless bar, is there something in the water in north Florida for musicians, his grandfather writing Blackfoot’s hit song Train, Train, his gear and fear of effects pedals, and the Lynyrd Skynyrd Hell House Whiskey he and Johnny are out promoting. In fact he and Johnny Van Zant will be live Saturday May 11, 2024, signing bottles of their hooch at the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits at 11615 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL, USA.

