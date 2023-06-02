‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast member Jacky Oh dies

Jacky Oh FILE PHOTO: Jacky Oh attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. She died on Wednesday at the age of 32. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“Wild ‘N Out” cast member Jacky Oh has died.

She was 32, USA Today reported.

The show’s official Instagram page said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh.”

TMZ was the first to report her death, saying that she died Wednesday in Miami.

Her longtime partner, DC Young Fly, was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of the improv and sketch comedy show, at the time of Oh’s death.

They met while filming “Wild ‘N Out” and have three children together.

Oh appeared on the show for five seasons as a “Wild ‘N Out” girl, People magazine reported. She also launched a lip gloss line and worked in real estate, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Oh’s cause of death has not been released, People magazine reported.

