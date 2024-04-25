Who does Ozzy Osbourne want to induct him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Ozzy Osbourne answers who he wants to induct him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

After replying "I don't know" and sharing that his wife, Sharon, is "working on that for me," Ozzy adds, "I think she'd like to have Jack Black from Tenacious D."

"He might not be available, but if he can do it, that would be great," the Prince of Darkness says.

Black, by the way, sang Ozzy's solo tune "Mr. Crowley" in October during a 100th birthday party for Tom Morello's mom.

Ozzy also speaks on the possibility of him performing during induction night. Due to a variety of health issues, he hasn't played a full live set since New Year's Eve 2018.

"If I can," Ozzy says. "My wife is organizing it. If I did it, I'd start thinking about it now and I'd lie in bed going, 'Oh, we have to start rehearsing.' But we're definitely going along."

Ozzy is being enshrined in the Rock Hall for the second time, having previously been inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006. Sabbath was inducted by Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and they did not perform.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place October 19 in Cleveland and will stream live on Disney+. An ABC special will air at a later date.

