Mark Tremonti From Creed Tells Me About The Reunion And His Champions Gate Golf Event May 1-2

Day 1 - Wacken Open Air 2018 WACKEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 02: Mark Tremonti of the American band Tremonti performs live on stage during the Wacken Open Air festival on August 2, 2018 in Wacken, Germany. Wacken is a village in northern Germany with a population of 1,800 that has hosted the annual festival, which attracts heavy metal fans from around the world, since 1990. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Getty Images) (Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)

Mark Tremonti from Creed and Alter Bridge called in to talk about the big Creed reunion after 12 years, his amazing charity golf event for the National Down Syndrome Society (at Champions Gate May 1-2, 2024), and the Summer of ‘99 Cruises and tour.

The first 2 Creed shows in over a decade were 🔥 Thank you for all the LOVE🙏🏻 Your energy was overwhelming! See you all on the second cruise in less than a week. #summerof99tour #summerof99cruise Posted by Creed on Monday, April 22, 2024

I was actually blown away when I heard Mark sing Sinatra tunes, too! If you haven’t heard him, check it out here. As he said in the interview, he was inspired by Frank’s commitment to charity and has turned it into a charity vehicle for himself.

