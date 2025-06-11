98.9 WMMO’s “Grand in the Sand” Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 98.9 WMMO’s “Grand in the Sand” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on June 17, 2025 and end at 5:30 p.m. EST on July 31, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Keyword Announcements. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO (the “Station”) each Tuesday and Thursday during the Sweepstakes Period from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a keyword at the top of each hour (each, a “Listening Time”) for the keyword announcement (each, a “Keyword”). Up to ten (10) Keywords will be announced each applicable weekday, for a total of 140 Keywords.

Applicable dates:

June 17, 19, 24, and 26

July 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31

After hearing the applicable Listening Time’s Keyword, enter by visiting the 98.9 WMMO “Sweepstakes” page at wmmo.com/contests (“Website”) or on the Station’s mobile app (the “App”) and completing all of the required information, including the applicable Keyword, and following all posted instructions. To enter the drawing for any Listening Time, you must complete your entry no later than thirty (30) minutes after the announcement of the Keyword Sponsor must receive your entry with the correct Keyword no later than such time. For example, the Keyword announced at the 9:00 a.m. hour must be entered no later than 9:30 a.m. on the same day.

To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

Download and install the 98.9 WMMO mobile app (“App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Once you have installed the App, click the “Sweepstakes” tab on the App’s main menu, then click the “Sweepstakes” tab to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information, including the Keyword, to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Limit: one (1) entry per person and per email address for each Listening Time regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes for that Listening Time.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.wmmo.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.wmmo.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in the Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Winner Selection and Odds . At or about 7:30 a.m. EST on or about each Wednesday and Friday during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received the previous day’s entry period (“Winner”). A total of fourteen (14) potential winners will be selected. Odds of winning the prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each winner will receive one (1) prize package which includes:

$1,000

Prize check will be mailed to the winner’s provided home address in 6–8 weeks of winner signing paperwork and providing valid Social Security Number

Prize certificate for one (1) single standard room (double occupancy) for two (2) night(s) at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Reservations valid Sunday through Thursday only.



Black-out dates may apply, including months of March and July.



Must be redeemed by May 31, 2026.



Additional terms and conditions apply.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $1,400

WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE HOTEL. NO GROUND TRANSPORTATION IS INCLUDED.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS”. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Unless the Winner is the parent or legal guardian of the Winner’s guest, each guest of the Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of departure. Credit card may be required at time of hotel check-in. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner is responsible for any taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, and security charges. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by Winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winner(s) will be notified on each drawing day at the telephone number provided to Sponsor. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification. Sponsor will make three (3) attempts to contact potential winners. If a potential winner is not reached in those attempts, an alternate winner will be selected by Sponsor .

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within thirty (30) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, COX MEDIA CORPORATION, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses(including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor . 98.9 WMMO’s “Grand in the Sand” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 10, 2025)or a copy of these Official Rules, visit wmmo.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 98.9 WMMO’s “Grand in the Sand” Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group