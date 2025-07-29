98.9 WMMO’s Paws of Fame WMMO wants you to find the Pawfect Pet for your family!

Dogs are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Check out our featured pets here!

Thank you to our partners!

©2022 Cox Media Group