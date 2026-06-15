Find Out How You Could Score Tickets to Get The Led Out - A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”

You could win tickets to catch Get The Led Out at The Plaza Live Orlando on March 10th, 2027.
Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets now through September 30th, 2026.
Plus, listen to Supa Dave this week (6/15-6/18) at 5pm for another way to win two tickets from 98.9 WMMO!
For ticket info, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 6/15/26 - 9/30/26 on-line and 6/15/26-6/18/26 on-air. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. For on-air , listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller at 1-844-862-989- to win. Odds vary. Up to one winner on-line and four winners on-air. Prize: two tickets to Get The Led Out on 3/10/27 at The Plaza Live Orlando. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here.Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
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