The 10 best 80′s rock ballads of all-time

Motley Crue, in the band's second visit to the city, poses backstage April 19, 1982 at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco. Left to right: Mick Mars, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx. (Photo by Randy Bachman/Getty Images)

Think back to going to that rock concert in 1984, the one that made you pull out the lighter and you sang every word at the top of your lungs. Well, that’s what we’re talking about here. Those 80′s ballads that you knew every word to and couldn’t wait for your favorite band to dim the lights and play it.

Ultimate Classic Rock came out with a list of the ‘10 best 80′s rock ballads’ and I gotta say, it’s a pretty great list!

10. “Patience” - Guns N’ Roses

9. “Love Song” - Tesla

8. “Love Bites” - Def Leppard

7. “Never Say Goodbye” - Bon Jovi

6. “Heaven” - Warrant

5. “Don’t Know What You Got” (’Till It’s Gone) - Cinderella

4. “I Remember You” - Skid Row

3. “Faithfully” - Journey

2. “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” - Poison

1. “Home Sweet Home” - Motley Crue

That right there is a pretty solid list of 80′s rock ballads. So, my question to you, what song did they miss? The only ones that could have possibly found a spot on that list, in my opinion, would be:

“The Flame” - Cheap Trick

“Still Loving You” - Scorpions

“Keep On Loving You” - REO Speedwagon

“Angel” - Aerosmith







