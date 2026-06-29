The 10 best classic hits for America’s 250th celebration

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Bassist Pawel Maciwoda, guitarist Rudolf Schenker, drummer Mikkey Dee, and singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions perform during a stop of the band's Rock Believer tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 4th of July will be a huge celebration this year, as we get to celebrate 250 years of America! We already have an amazing A-Z playlist ready to go for you all weekend starting Friday morning at 6am.

But just in case you need a handful of songs to play during the fireworks or if you just want to feel extra Patriotic celebrating the 4th, here are 10 must-have songs on you playlist:

“Star Spangled Banner” - Jimi Hendrix (Start off the party with that one!)

“Rockin’ in the USA” - KISS

“We’re An American Band” - Grand Funk Railroad

“R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” - John Mellencamp

“Born in in the USA” - Bruce Springsteen (Yes, we know.)

“Red, White & Blue” - Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Rockin’ in the Free World” - Neil Young

“Remember the Heroes” - Sammy Hagar

“American Girl” - Tom Petty

“America” - Neil Diamond