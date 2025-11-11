The 10 best female rock singers of all-time

There are so many female rock singers that could easily make this list. But, we have to cut it down to the Top 10, so who would make your list?

Ranker asked their readers who they think the best female rock singer of all-time is and complied their answers and this is what they came up with...

1. Ann Wilson

2. Stevie Nicks

3. Pat Benatar

4. Janis Joplin

5. Tina Turner

6. Linda Ronstadt

7. Debbie Harry from Blondie

8. Joan Jett

9. Annie Lennox

10. Nancy Wilson from Heart

Not making the top 10, but definitely need to be mentioned are Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders and Christine McVie. Who did they miss?