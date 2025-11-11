The 10 best female rock singers of all-time

(Ethan Miller)
By Jay Edwards

There are so many female rock singers that could easily make this list. But, we have to cut it down to the Top 10, so who would make your list?

Ranker asked their readers who they think the best female rock singer of all-time is and complied their answers and this is what they came up with...

1. Ann Wilson

2. Stevie Nicks

3. Pat Benatar

4. Janis Joplin

5. Tina Turner

6. Linda Ronstadt

7. Debbie Harry from Blondie

8. Joan Jett

9. Annie Lennox

10. Nancy Wilson from Heart

Not making the top 10, but definitely need to be mentioned are Chrissie Hynde from the Pretenders and Christine McVie. Who did they miss?

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!