10 Christmas songs that actually rock

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: A performer dressed as Santa plays the guitar during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Looking for some Christmas songs that actually rock this holiday season? Well, you came to the right place!

Men’s Health released a list of their 20+ best Christmas rock songs and we don’t agree with all of them. So, here are a few from their list, plus a few of our personal favorites:

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town - Bruce Springsteen

Tom Petty’s “Christmas All Over Again”

“Sock It To Me” by Bob Seger

Queen’s “Thank God It’s Christmas”

“Mistress for Christmas” AC/DC

“Run Rudolph Run” by Bryan Adams

“We All Need Christmas” - Def Leppard

“2000 Miles” - The Pretenders

U2’s “Christmas” (Baby Please Come Home)

“Step Into Christmas” - Elton John

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

