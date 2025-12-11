10 Christmas songs that actually rock

Looking for some Christmas songs that actually rock this holiday season? Well, you came to the right place!
Men’s Health released a list of their 20+ best Christmas rock songs and we don’t agree with all of them. So, here are a few from their list, plus a few of our personal favorites:
Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town - Bruce Springsteen
Tom Petty’s “Christmas All Over Again”
“Sock It To Me” by Bob Seger
Queen’s “Thank God It’s Christmas”
“Mistress for Christmas” AC/DC
“Run Rudolph Run” by Bryan Adams
“We All Need Christmas” - Def Leppard
“2000 Miles” - The Pretenders
U2’s “Christmas” (Baby Please Come Home)
“Step Into Christmas” - Elton John