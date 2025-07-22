10 facts about Ozzy Osbourne you probably didn’t know

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 22: Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne pose for a portrait to promote the Tsunami relief charity single, a cover of the Sir Eric Clapton ballad "Tears In Heaven"

Just 17 days after his farewell performance, the “Prince of Darkness” has passed away at the age of 76. Whether you were his biggest fan or only knew the words to a few of his songs, you definitely knew the name Ozzy.

In honor of his legacy and his amazing rock n’ roll career, here are 10 things about Ozzy that you might knot know:

1. John Michael Osbourne was born on December 3, 1948 in Aston, Birmingham, England, the 4th of six children to parents Jack and Lilian.

2. In his early childhood, Ozzy struggled with dyslexia which resulted in him dropping out of school at the age of 15 and he took a job working in a factory. Soon after, he joined back up with his friend from school, Geezer Butler, to play in several bands before finally forming what would become Black Sabbath in 1968.

3. After their tour in the Summer of 1978, Black Sabbath was coming off two albums that weren’t received as well as hoped, plus a tour that that had Van Halen stealing the show and this didn’t sit well with Ozzy. So, he turned to alcohol and drugs to cope with the rejection. On April 27, 1979, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath. According to Loudwire, guitarist Tony Iommi said “We just couldn’t continue with Ozzy. As much as everyone wanted us to, we just couldn’t do it. Nothing was happening and it would have meant the end of the band. We didn’t want to fire him but we had to if we wanted to continue.”

4. Ronnie James Dio became the new frontman of Black Sabbath, after a recommendation from a woman named Sharon Arden, who was the manager of Black Sabbath’s daughter. That same Sharon Arden later on became Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife of 40+ years. Ozzy reunited with Black Sabbath several times, lending his vocals to their final studio album titled “13.”

5. Ozzy’s debut solo album took his career to a whole new level with the release of “Blizzard of Ozz,” which included his mega hit “Crazy Train,” and “Mr. Crowley.” While “Crazy Train” is probably Ozzy’s most widely known song, it wasn’t his highest chart topper. That was was actually “Close My Eyes Forever,” the duet with Lita Ford that peaked at #8.

6. During his career, he has sold more than 100 million records worldwide as a member of Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. During that time, Ozzy has accumulated 5 GRAMMY awards, 2 with Black Sabbath and 3 as a solo artist.

7. Ozzy is one of only 28 rockers that have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Once with Black Sabbath in 2006 and then again just recently in 2024 as a solo artist.

8. Back in 2003, we nearly lost Ozzy due a bad crash while riding an ATV at his estate in Birmingham. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Ozzy broke his collarbone, as well as eight fractured ribs that were pinching his blood vessels which put him into emergency surgery.

9. In March of 2022, Ozzy and his family turned on the cameras and put their entire life on MTV for the whole world to see, it was the birth of “The Osbournes.” While it only ran for 4 seasons over a 3 year span, it changed the world of reality TV and even won them an Emmy. It was the highest-rated series MTV ever had in their 20-year history.

10. On July 5, 2025, Ozzy took to the stage one last time for his farewell performance, “Back to the Beginning.” It was the first time Ozzy and original members of Black Sabbath performed together in two decades, as well as a solo set from Ozzy. That concert set a new record for the most money ever raised for charity at a single show. Ozzy helped raised nearly $200 million for three charities of his choice:

Cure Parkinson’s

Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Acorn Children’s Hospice

RIP Ozzy, your incredible music career and the legacy you have left behind will never be forgotten.