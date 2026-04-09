10 popular songs that were intended for other artists

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (L-R) Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

“Hungry Heart” by Bruce Springsteen - Did you know he wrote it for The Ramones?

“Call Me” by Blondie was first offered to Stevie Nicks

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” from Bonnie Tyler was meant for a musical adaptation of “Nosferatu.”

“The Long and Winding Road” by The Beatles: Paul McCartney initially wrote it and offered it to Tom Jones

“Don’t You” (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds, which went on to be a huge hit thanks to “The Breakfast Club,” was originally intended for Billy Idol

“Danger Zone” that Kenny Loggins sang and you heard in the blockbuster movie “Top Gun” was originally offered to Toto, Jefferson Starship and Corey Hart before it finally landed in Kenny’s lap.

Can you imagine “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith sung by Celine Dion instead? Well, that’s who it was originally intended for, the writer wanted a female vocalist singing the song.

“These Dreams” by Heart was also offered to Stevie Nicks

“Boys of Summer” one of Don Henley’s biggest hits, was intended for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

“Smooth” by Santana feat. Rob Thomas was intended for George Michael. Rob Thomas wrote the lyrics and had George in mind to sing it, but it ended up winning Carlos and Rob a GRAMMY!

There are even more songs intended for other artists, like Steppenwolf, Tom Petty, David Bowie and more that you can check out at Ultimate Classic Rock.