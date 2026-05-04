10 rock legends that have never had a #1 song

Journey Debuts Steve Perry As Lead Singer.
By Jay Edwards

There are some artists and bands that have been around for decades with hit song after hit song. However, none of those hit songs have ever reached #1 on the charts.

We didn’t think this was accurate, so we looked some of these up and damn if it isn’t true. How is it possible that bands like AC/DC and Nirvana never had a #1 song?

Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of very popular artists and bands that have landed a #1 song, some that still have us wondering how it’s possible.

1. AC/DC: Their highest charting single was “Moneytalks” at #23 in 1991.

2. Black Sabbath: “Iron Man” hit #52 in 1972.

3. Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark” peaked at #2 in 1984.

4. Green Day: “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” peaked #2 in 2005.

5. Journey: They came close with “Open Arms” that hit #2 in 1982.

6. KISS: “Beth” peaked at #7 in 1976.

7. Led Zeppelin: “Whole Lotta Love” hit #4 in 1970.

8. Metallica: “Until It Sleeps” peaked at #10 in 1996.

9. Nirvana: “Smells Like Teen Spirit” hit #6 in 1991.

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Under the Bridge” peaked at #2 in 1992.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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