10 rock legends that have never had a #1 song

There are some artists and bands that have been around for decades with hit song after hit song. However, none of those hit songs have ever reached #1 on the charts.

We didn’t think this was accurate, so we looked some of these up and damn if it isn’t true. How is it possible that bands like AC/DC and Nirvana never had a #1 song?

Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of very popular artists and bands that have landed a #1 song, some that still have us wondering how it’s possible.

1. AC/DC: Their highest charting single was “Moneytalks” at #23 in 1991.

2. Black Sabbath: “Iron Man” hit #52 in 1972.

3. Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark” peaked at #2 in 1984.

4. Green Day: “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” peaked #2 in 2005.

5. Journey: They came close with “Open Arms” that hit #2 in 1982.

6. KISS: “Beth” peaked at #7 in 1976.

7. Led Zeppelin: “Whole Lotta Love” hit #4 in 1970.

8. Metallica: “Until It Sleeps” peaked at #10 in 1996.

9. Nirvana: “Smells Like Teen Spirit” hit #6 in 1991.

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Under the Bridge” peaked at #2 in 1992.