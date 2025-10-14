The 10 scariest movies, according to Science

By Jay Edwards

With Halloween season upon us, the Science of Scare Project came out with a list of the Scariest Movies, according to Science!

To get the results, viewers had to wear heart monitors to track their heartbeat throughout each movie screening, seeing which one was the scariest and got that heart pumping the most.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Sinister” (2012)

2. “Host” (2020)

3. “Skinamirink” (2022)

4. “Insidious” (2010)

5. “The Conjuring” (2013)

6. “Hereditary” (2018)

7. “Smile 2” (2024)

8. “Smile” (2022)

9. “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” (2005)

10. “Talk to Me” (2022)

They actually ranked the Top 50 scariest and there might be some more familiar names in there, like “Halloween” and “The Blair Witch Project.” Money Supermarket has the top 50, which you can check out here.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

