The 10 songs that are most likely to cause you to speed while driving

Wisconsin State Patrol clocked him driving his blue sedan at 104 mph outside of Auroraville.

Have you ever gotten lost in the music and looked down at your speedometer and realized you’re going 90 in a 65? If so, what song was on your radio?

While there are definitely some good songs on this list, they clearly missed a few that made you want to push that pedal on the right a little more than you should.

For example, how is “I Can’t Drive 55″ by Sammy Hagar not on there or Motley Crue’s “Kickstart My Heart?”

A recent study looked a popular songs that are most likely to cause you to speed, based on tempo, energy, and length.

Here are the Top 10:

1. “Mr. Brightside” The Killers

2. “Beat It” Michael Jackson

3. “Drop Dead” Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Nirvana

5. “Die with a Smile” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars (I don’t get this one, it’s a slow song.)

6. “Locked Out of Heaven” Bruno Mars

7. “Choosin’ Texas” Ella Langley

8. “September” Earth, Wind & Fire

9. “Bad Habit” Steve Lacy

10. “Feel Good Inc.” Gorillaz

You can see the full list of all the songs from Oddee HERE.