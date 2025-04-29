12 artists/bands surprisingly not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Jay Edwards

The most recent class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees was announced Sunday night and there were a few surprises, as usual.

Billy Idol, The Black Crowes and Phish (who won the fan vote) were all nominated, but did not get in this year.

However, there are quite a few artists and bands you hear on this radio station that have had decades of success, but for whatever reason, they’re still not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Loudwire put together a list of 40+ rock and metal acts not in the Rock Hall, but here are 12 that I was surprised to see weren’t in there yet:

Sammy Hagar

Scorpions

Motley Crue

Linkin Park (Just became eligible this year, hopefully they get in soon.)

Alice In Chains

Iron Maiden

Megadeath

Stone Temple Pilots

Styx

Bryan Adams

Smashing Pumpkins

Blue Oyster Cult

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

Comments on this article
