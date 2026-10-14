13 Classic Hits For Your Halloween Playlist

If you’re having a Halloween party this year, of course we’ve got you covered on 98.9 WMMO with the best tunes.
But if you need to theme it out with some classic hits that will rock your party, here are “13″ that will definitely fit in nicely.
Sympathy for the Devil - Rolling Stones
Werewolves of London - Warren Zevon
Black Magic Woman - Santana
Runnin’ With the Devil - Van Halen
Zombie - The Cranberries
Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
Don’t Fear (The Reaper) - Blue Oyster Cult
Witchy Woman - The Eagles
Psycho Killer - Talking Heads
Dead Man’s Party - Oingo Boingo
Highway To Hell - AC/DC
Twilight Zone - Golden Earring
Run Like Hell - Pink Floyd
Happy Halloween from the Jay & Brandi Morning Show where we’re all tricks, you can get your own treats!