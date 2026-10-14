13 Classic Hits For Your Halloween Playlist

Here are some more photos of what awaits at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

If you’re having a Halloween party this year, of course we’ve got you covered on 98.9 WMMO with the best tunes.

But if you need to theme it out with some classic hits that will rock your party, here are “13″ that will definitely fit in nicely.

Sympathy for the Devil - Rolling Stones

Werewolves of London - Warren Zevon

Black Magic Woman - Santana

Runnin’ With the Devil - Van Halen

Zombie - The Cranberries

Bark at the Moon - Ozzy Osbourne

Don’t Fear (The Reaper) - Blue Oyster Cult

Witchy Woman - The Eagles

Psycho Killer - Talking Heads

Dead Man’s Party - Oingo Boingo

Highway To Hell - AC/DC

Twilight Zone - Golden Earring

Run Like Hell - Pink Floyd

Happy Halloween from the Jay & Brandi Morning Show where we’re all tricks, you can get your own treats!