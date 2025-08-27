The 18 bands that could technically reunite with their most famous lineup

Journey Debuts Steve Perry As Lead Singer.
By Jay Edwards

This seems kinda crazy, but there are less that 2 dozen classic rock bands that could reunite today with their most famous lineup. That’s only, technically there are about 20.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, here are 18 of the 20 bands that you hear on our radio station that could pull this off:

Guns N’ Roses

Aerosmith

Motley Crue

Journey

Iron Maiden

KISS

Heart

Rage Against the Machine

Night Ranger

R.E.M.

Supertramp

Jane’s Addiction

Cheap Trick

Genesis

Scorpions

The Police

Pearl Jam

Talking Heads

