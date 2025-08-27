The 18 bands that could technically reunite with their most famous lineup

This seems kinda crazy, but there are less that 2 dozen classic rock bands that could reunite today with their most famous lineup. That’s only, technically there are about 20.
According to Ultimate Classic Rock, here are 18 of the 20 bands that you hear on our radio station that could pull this off:
Guns N’ Roses
Aerosmith
Motley Crue
Journey
Iron Maiden
KISS
Heart
Rage Against the Machine
Night Ranger
R.E.M.
Supertramp
Jane’s Addiction
Cheap Trick
Genesis
Scorpions
The Police
Pearl Jam
Talking Heads