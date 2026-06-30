20 TV shows that truly define the American experience

385848 27: Cast members of NBC's comedy series "Friends." Pictured (l to r): David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Cook, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. Episode: "The One Where They All Turn Thirthy." (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)

In honor of America’s upcoming 250th celebration, let’s take a look at the TV shows that truly define the American experience. If someone from another country asked you to name a TV show that defines what it’s like to live in America, what would your answer be?

In other words, these are shows that helped shape pop culture, reflected everyday American life, and defined generations of viewers.

Here are 20 of them, listed from oldest to newest:

1. “The Ed Sullivan Show” (1948-1971)

2. “I Love Lucy” (1951-1957)

3. “The Tonight Show” (1954-present)

4. “Star Trek, the original series” (1966-1969)

5. “Jeopardy!” (1964-present)

6. “Sesame Street” (1969-present)

7. “M*A*S*H” (1972-1983)

8. “Little House on the Prairie” (1974-1983)

9. “Happy Days” (1974-1984)

10. “Saturday Night Live” (1975-present)

11. “Cheers” (1982-1993)

12. “The Cosby Show” (1984-1992 Until Bill ruined this memory for us)

13. “Seinfeld” (1989-1998)

14. “The Simpsons” (1989-present)

15. “Jerry Springer” (1991-2018)

16. “Friends” (1994-2004)

17. “American Idol” (2002-2016, then again 2018-present)

18. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (2007-2021)

19. “The Walking Dead” (2010-2022)

20. “The Pitt” (2025-present)

USA Today actually has a list of the Top 50 shows that define the American experience that you can check out HERE.