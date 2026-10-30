The 25 Best Horror Films of All-Time

A new restaurant in suburban Cleveland will have a horror movie-based theme.

In the “Spirit” of Halloween and to get you in the mood for all the ghosts and goblins coming to your door this weekend, how about a scary movie to watch this weekend?

Let me preface this by saying I don’t get scared very easily when it comes to movies and I can honestly admit that I haven’t seen any of the Top 10 from Rotten Tomatoes 200 Best Horror Movies of All-Time.

However, I’d be willing to give the top few a try this weekend and there are definitely some good ones in the Top 25.

Here are the Top 25 Horror Movies of All-Time:

1. “His House” (2020)

2. “Under the Shadow” (2016)

3. “The Wailing” (2016)

4. “Get Out” (2017)

5. “The Babadook” (2014)

6. “Let the Right One In” (2008)

7. “Host” (2020)

8. “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935)

9. “The Loved Ones” (2009)

10. “Ringu” (1998) (This is the original Japanese version of “The Ring”.)

11. “Vampyr” (1932)

12. “Sinners” (2025)

13. “Jaws” (1975)

14. “Psycho” (1960)

15. “King Kong” (1933)

16. “Tigers Are Not Afraid” (2017)

17. “Halloween” (1978)

18. “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)

19. “Nosferatu” (1922)

20. “Eyes Without a Face” (1960)

21. “Harpoon” (2019)

22. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956)

23. “A Quiet Place” (2018)

24. “Resident Evil” (2026)

25. “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” (2014)