3 Doors Down Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Away From The Sun’ With A New Re-Issue And Song ‘Pop Song’

3 Doors Down’s second album Away From The Sun was a huge multi-platinum success for the band and featured the smash singles When I’m Gone and Here Without You. That album is now 20 years old. So, like many bands these days, 3 Doors Down are releasing a digital deluxe edition with some rarities, demos, live versions, and 10 bonus tracks including this new one Pop Song.

Here’s a full rundown of the digital release:

“Today, 3 Doors Down releases the 20th-anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition of their legendary sophomore album, Away From The Sun.

Filled with timeless hits and heart-pounding energy that defined an era, Away From The Sun features chart-toppers “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.” Remastered from 24-bit sources by the renowned Dave Donnelly, the iconic album’s original twelve tracks of powerful melodies and emotive lyrics have been revitalized to capture the essence of the band’s groundbreaking sound. The deluxe version also includes ten bonus tracks, including unearthed treasures like “Pop Song” and “Living A Lie,” both making their long-awaited digital debut, as well as the hidden gems “When I’m Gone (Live – Early Version)” and “Here Without You (demo),” which was recorded at a house in Mobile, AL in the early stages of the album’s creation. Rounding out the bonus material are three previously unreleased studio recordings, including “Long Day,” “Something In My Mind,” and a striking Lynyrd Skynyrd cover of “That Smell,” plus three tracks produced by Rush’s Alex Lifeson during the original recording sessions: “Dangerous Game,” “Wasted Me,” and “Dead Love.” A 1LP Limited Edition Color Vinyl of the original album will also be available on November 3. Preorder the LP or Listen to the Digital Deluxe Edition of Away From The Sun HERE.”

Here’s the tracklisting, and below are all the tour dates as 3 Doors Down are on the road wit Candlebox and heading to an amp near you.

AWAY FROM THE SUN – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST

When I’m Gone

Away From The Sun

The Road I’m On

Ticket To Heaven

Running Out Of Days

Here Without You

I Feel You

Dangerous Game

Changes

Going Down In Flames

Sarah Yellin’

This Time

Long Day

That Smell

Something in My Mind

Living A Lie

Pop Song

Dangerous Game

Dead Love

Wasted Me

Here Without You *Demo Version

When I’m Gone *Live – Early Version

AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUEST CANDLEBOX**Not a Live Nation Date

08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08.12** Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

at the FL State Fairgrounds

09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater

09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10.21** Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee *18th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert”

