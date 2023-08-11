3 Doors Down Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Away From The Sun’ With A New Re-Issue And Song ‘Pop Song’

3 Doors Down’s second album Away From The Sun was a huge multi-platinum success for the band and featured the smash singles When I’m Gone and Here Without You. That album is now 20 years old. So, like many bands these days, 3 Doors Down are releasing a digital deluxe edition with some rarities, demos, live versions, and 10 bonus tracks including this new one Pop Song.
Here’s a full rundown of the digital release:
“Today, 3 Doors Down releases the 20th-anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition of their legendary sophomore album, Away From The Sun.
Filled with timeless hits and heart-pounding energy that defined an era, Away From The Sun features chart-toppers “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.” Remastered from 24-bit sources by the renowned Dave Donnelly, the iconic album’s original twelve tracks of powerful melodies and emotive lyrics have been revitalized to capture the essence of the band’s groundbreaking sound. The deluxe version also includes ten bonus tracks, including unearthed treasures like “Pop Song” and “Living A Lie,” both making their long-awaited digital debut, as well as the hidden gems “When I’m Gone (Live – Early Version)” and “Here Without You (demo),” which was recorded at a house in Mobile, AL in the early stages of the album’s creation. Rounding out the bonus material are three previously unreleased studio recordings, including “Long Day,” “Something In My Mind,” and a striking Lynyrd Skynyrd cover of “That Smell,” plus three tracks produced by Rush’s Alex Lifeson during the original recording sessions: “Dangerous Game,” “Wasted Me,” and “Dead Love.” A 1LP Limited Edition Color Vinyl of the original album will also be available on November 3. Preorder the LP or Listen to the Digital Deluxe Edition of Away From The Sun HERE.”
Here’s the tracklisting, and below are all the tour dates as 3 Doors Down are on the road wit Candlebox and heading to an amp near you.
AWAY FROM THE SUN – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST
- When I’m Gone
- Away From The Sun
- The Road I’m On
- Ticket To Heaven
- Running Out Of Days
- Here Without You
- I Feel You
- Dangerous Game
- Changes
- Going Down In Flames
- Sarah Yellin’
- This Time
- Long Day
- That Smell
- Something in My Mind
- Living A Lie
- Pop Song
- Dangerous Game
- Dead Love
- Wasted Me
- Here Without You *Demo Version
- When I’m Gone *Live – Early Version
AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUEST CANDLEBOX**Not a Live Nation Date
08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
08.12** Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair
08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square
08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
at the FL State Fairgrounds
09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater
09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater
09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10.21** Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee *18th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert”
