3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shares health update and ask for prayers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Lead singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down performs during the Super Bowl Concert Series on February 5, 2005 at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

We got some sad news this morning from 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold. Brad is fighting stage 4 kidney cancer that has unfortunately spread to his lungs.

We’re praying for you Brad, keep fighting!