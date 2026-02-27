4 music videos you didn’t know were shot here in Central Florida

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Have you ever been watching a music video on MTV, back when they used to show music videos, and thought to yourself, “That looks familiar?”

Well, you might not have been wrong, especially if you were watching one of these five music videos shot right here in our own backyard.

Creed - “My Sacrifice” was shot at Universal Orlando. You can even see Mel’s Drive-In and the waterfront area where Jaws was located.

Len - “Steal My Sunshine” was filmed in Daytona Beach. According to Work In Progress, their management gave them a $200K budget to shoot the video. So, they decided to vacation in Daytona Beach for a week and one random afternoon, they shot the video for the song. You can see Graziano’s Pizza on the Boardwalk and some other familiar places.

“Fruitcakes” by Jimmy Buffet had part of its scenes shot on the lot of Universal Orlando as well. In the video shot back in 1994, you can see scenes of New York’s backlot area at Universal.

“Higher” by Creed was shot here in Orlando, too. More than 300 extras were hired to shoot the video at Hard Rock Live, just before they left for their tour in Japan. While the venue’s standing capacity is 4000, that’s why you see all the tight shots of the crowd, because there were only 300 extras there.