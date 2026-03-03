5 reasons INXS deserves to be in the Rock Hall

The nominees for the Rock & Hall of Fame were recently announced and to many people’s surprise, INXS is not already in there.

While there are many deserving nominees, like Iron Maiden and Billy Idol, Ultimate Classic Rock shared 5 reasons why INXS deserves to in the Rock Hall this year:

INXS has that ‘cross-genre’ appeal for fans, combining rock, pop, and dance music.

Michael Hutchence was a “Generational Frontman.”

INXS sold over 60 million albums worldwide, including six albums that went platinum or better.

INXS arrived at the dawn of MTV and became one of the network’s most popular acts.

It’s been 16 years since INXS released an album but the band continues to have a large and passionate fan base.