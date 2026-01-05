4 tricks to make your New Year’s resolution actually stick

By Jay Edwards

Did you make a New Year’s resolution this year? Are you like me and after two weeks, you’re already done with the resolution and you’ve given up? Well, try this four tricks that Vox says will definitely help...

1. Lower your standards, but be specific- In other words, don’t just say, “I want to get in shape or lose weight.” Instead, be specific, like “I’m going to walk for 15 minutes after work” instead. They say to go for the small wins to achieve the bigger goal.

2. Tie habits to routines, not your motivation- After you start the coffee, do five squats. Your mood is unreliable, the coffee is not.

3. Plan for change- Things are going to go wrong, plans will change, and that’s ok. So, if you don’t have time for your resolution, do an abbreviated version or try to make up for it later.

4. Get help from a friend- Not to do the same resolution as you, but to hold you accountable for yours! If you have someone you like and respect checking in you and asking you how it’s going, you’re more likely to keep it up so you don’t let them down.

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

