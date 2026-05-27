5 famous musicians that have tattoos of other famous musicians

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musicians Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

At some point if you ask any rock star who they were influenced by, they will all have an answer. However, did they admire that person enough to get something on their body to honor that person forever?

Well, these rock stars did! They admire a fellow musician so much, that they now have a tattoo of that person somewhere on their body. For example...

Dave Grohl - The Nirvana drummer and now Foo Fighters frontman has a tattoo of Lemmy from Motorhead on his left forearm.

Nikki Sixx - After the recent beef between the band, wonder if Nikki regrets this tattoo... He has a tattoo of Mick Mars, the former Motley Crue guitarist, on his leg.

Flea - The Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player has a big tattoo on his left bicep of Jimi Hendrix. He also has “Bowie,” as in David Bowie, on his left forearm.

Travis Barker - The Blink-182 drummer is covered in tattoos, but you’ll see several honoring some of his favorite artists. For example, he has a Misfits tattoo on his left thumb.

Post Malone - Posty has several tattoos honoring some of his favorite musicians. He has a tattoo of the late Kurt Cobain, John Lennon, George Harrison, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell.

You can check out even more artists with tats of other artists from Loudwire here.