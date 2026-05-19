5 rock stars that have no ink and their interesting reasons why

Alice Cooper performs onstage during the annual "Night of the Proms" event at Lanxess Arena on December 19, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

Rock stars and tattoos typically come as a package deal, right? With most, yes, like Tommy Lee who has at least 2-dozen at last count.

But there are some rockers that might surprise you that have no ink, not one single tattoo. Loudwire put together a list of rockers that have never gone under the needed and their reasons why...

Angus Young from AC/DC says he has no tattoos because he does not follow any fashion trends.

Alice Cooper has a fear of needles, which is why he doesn’t have any tattoos. He said, “I can put my head in a guillotine, I can put a 20-foot boa constrictor around me, but a blood test, I will pass right out.”

Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath is tattoo-free because his brother got one and it got badly infected, which made Geezer never want to get tattooed.

Lars Ulrich from Metallica never got a tattoo, stating “I never really thought about why I haven’t. It’s just the idea of somebody sticking needles in me, leaving permanent ink spots on me just seems ... It’s sort of like ... I don’t know ... Why don’t you eat coal?”

Lastly, Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden says he doesn’t have any tattoos because Iron Maiden doesn’t do most of those “heavy metal-type things.”