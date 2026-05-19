5 rock stars that have no ink and their interesting reasons why

Rock stars and tattoos typically come as a package deal, right? With most, yes, like Tommy Lee who has at least 2-dozen at last count.
But there are some rockers that might surprise you that have no ink, not one single tattoo. Loudwire put together a list of rockers that have never gone under the needed and their reasons why...
Angus Young from AC/DC says he has no tattoos because he does not follow any fashion trends.
Alice Cooper has a fear of needles, which is why he doesn’t have any tattoos. He said, “I can put my head in a guillotine, I can put a 20-foot boa constrictor around me, but a blood test, I will pass right out.”
Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath is tattoo-free because his brother got one and it got badly infected, which made Geezer never want to get tattooed.
Lars Ulrich from Metallica never got a tattoo, stating “I never really thought about why I haven’t. It’s just the idea of somebody sticking needles in me, leaving permanent ink spots on me just seems ... It’s sort of like ... I don’t know ... Why don’t you eat coal?”
Lastly, Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden says he doesn’t have any tattoos because Iron Maiden doesn’t do most of those “heavy metal-type things.”