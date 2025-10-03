58-year old goes back to college and makes the football team

Tom Cillo is making his college football dreams finally come true! The 58- year old has enrolled at Lycoming College as a freshman and he made the JV football team. This makes Tom the oldest known NCAA Division III freshman.

His teammates say they’re most impressed with Tom’s off-field support, such as giving teammates rides, providing meals, and giving fatherly advice.

According to Newser. Tom Cillo has even landed an NIL deal with Aspercreme!

Cillo says the hardest part of his experience hasn’t been the practices or workouts. The toughest part of this journey has been returning to academic classes and paying for college. He is using his pension to help pay for his classes.