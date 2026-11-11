7 celebrities who served our country

Today is Veteran’s Day and if you served, thank you!

Did you know that these celebrities also served before they became famous?

1. Morgan Freeman - Did you know he served from 1955-1959 in the Air Force as an automatic tracking radar repairman? He even rose to the rank of airman first class.

2. Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst served in the Navy from 1988 to 1990.

3. Pat Sajak - Pat served in the Army from 1968-1970 as a DJ during the Vietnam War for the American Forces Vietnam Network.

Here’s a fun fact: He did the same “Dawn Buster” radio show as Adrian Cronauer, the guy that Robin Williams played in “Good Morning Vietnam.”

4. Clint Eastwood - He was drafted into the Army in 1951 during the Korean War and was a swimming instructor at Fort Ord, California. He was discharged in 1953.

5. Montel Williams: He served 22 years total, in the Marine Corps from 1974 to 1980, then in the Navy from 1980 to 1996.

6. Bea Arthur - Yes, Dorothy from “The Golden Girls,” was a bad ass! During World War 2, she was one of the first members of the United States Marine Corps Women’s Reserve in 1943. She was honorably discharged at the rank of staff sergeant in 1945.

7. Bob Ross: He served 20 years in the Air Force from 1961 to 1981. He worked as a medical records technician and later as a drill sergeant.