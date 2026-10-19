8 alternative rock bands with only one original member

When you start listening to a band when you’re just a kid and that band is still around into your 50’s, there’s one problem...
Unfortunately, band members leave, some get fired and even worse, some are no longer with us.
For a band that’s been around 40+ years to have more than 1-2 original members is rare, but it happens. For example, The Rolling Stones, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N’ Roses, just to name a few.
There are also quite a few bands still touring that we all grew up listening to and for whatever reason, there’s only one original member left.
Here are some of your favorite alternative bands from the ’90s that are out there still rockin’ with just one original member.
1. Barenaked Ladies, Ed Robertson
2. Bush, Gavin Rossdale
3. The Cure, Robert Smith
4. Everclear, Art Alexakis
5. Filter, Richard Patrick
6. Live, Ed Kowalczyk
7. Primus, Les Claypool
8. Third Eye Blind, Stephan Jenkins
There are even more bands with only one original member that you can check out at Loudwire.