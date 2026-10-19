8 alternative rock bands with only one original member

LONDON - APRIL 01: Robert Smith of The Cure performs on stage on the sixth and final night of a series of concerts and events in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust organised by charity Patron Roger Daltrey, at the Royal Albert Hall on April 1, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

When you start listening to a band when you’re just a kid and that band is still around into your 50’s, there’s one problem...

Unfortunately, band members leave, some get fired and even worse, some are no longer with us.

For a band that’s been around 40+ years to have more than 1-2 original members is rare, but it happens. For example, The Rolling Stones, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N’ Roses, just to name a few.

There are also quite a few bands still touring that we all grew up listening to and for whatever reason, there’s only one original member left.

Here are some of your favorite alternative bands from the ’90s that are out there still rockin’ with just one original member.

1. Barenaked Ladies, Ed Robertson

2. Bush, Gavin Rossdale

3. The Cure, Robert Smith

4. Everclear, Art Alexakis

5. Filter, Richard Patrick

6. Live, Ed Kowalczyk

7. Primus, Les Claypool

8. Third Eye Blind, Stephan Jenkins

There are even more bands with only one original member that you can check out at Loudwire.