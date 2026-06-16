80’s Anti-Pot Commercials Were So Over the Top They Were Actually Funny, Probably Funnier High

Just Say No was a really stupid concept in the 1980’s and did absolutely nothing to keep kids from doing drugs. For some of us it actually made us want to do drugs...But it wasn’t the only dumb anti-drug idea the 80’s spawned.

This is from the Think Again! campaign. The YouTube page that posted this, Retro Sludge, has a description of the video that says it aired during a prime time Family Ties episode, and local stations had tons of calls from people saying how the spot made them physically sick, lol. Even worse:

"According to Ad Weekly (June 13, 1986), an early test screening shown to a packed auditorium of high schoolers allegedly caused mass nausea, sending more than seventy-five students to the hospital after a chain-reaction vomit wave swept the room.

When asked about the incident, Nancy Reagan reportedly quipped, “Well, I bet those kids won’t keep their lunch down the next time someone offers them the doobie.”

Seriously, though, if anybody has any weed that makes me hallucinate being on a tropical island doing the limbo, call me...