Adam Sandler Celebrated The 25th Anniversary of “Happy Gilmore” In The Perfect Way

There are thousands of Christmas songs, but hardly any songs about Thanksgiving. So, Collider took things into their own hands and came up with a list of songs with that Thanksgiving vibe.

So, here are the nine songs they say express thankfulness, food, and appreciation for loved ones...

“The Thanksgiving Song” by Adam Sandler

“Cherry Pie” by Warrant

“Give A Little Bit” from Supertramp

“Come Together” by The Beatles

“Thank You” by Led Zeppelin

“Full Circle” from Aerosmith

“I Thank You” by ZZ Top

“God Gave Rock & Roll To You ll” by KISS

“Alice’s Restaurant” by Arlo Guthrie