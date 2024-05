2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Singer Brian Johnson (L) and musician Angus Young of AC/DC perform onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) (Frazer Harrison)

Chris Chaney, the new bass player for AC/DC, posted a reel on his Insta showing an empty stadium and their stage setup, before a stop on their European tour. This stage looks huge! And I can’t wait to, hopefully, see it in person when they book some US dates. Check this out:

©2024 Cox Media Group