AC/DC’s Bon Scott Was In The Valentine’s And Here’s The Video Of Him Singing ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’

My wife stumbled across this video last night and it kinda blew my mind. Before Bon Scott joined AC/DC in 1974, he was in a few other bands in his early career. Scott’s family moved from Scotland to Perth, Australia in 1952 when Bon was 6. In 1964 Bon formed the first band he would sing in, The Spektors. He was actually their drummer and only occasionally the vocalist. Later on the Spektors merged with another Perth band, The Winstons, and together they became The Valentine’s. It was in The Valentine’s that Bon and the band covered a version of The Foundation’s hit single Build Me Up Buttercup. And having moved from Perth to Melbourne, the band was becoming quite popular in Australia, enough to make a TV appearance. This may be Bon’s first time singing on TV.

This video is shortly before the band broke up actually. They appeared on TV in 1960, and the band ended in 1970. Bon isn’t singing lead in this video, he’s the one doing the backup lines repeating the lead singer. Look closely, that’s totally Bon!

©2023 Cox Media Group