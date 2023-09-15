AC/DC’s Brian Johnson And Jackyl’s Jesse James Dupree Drop A Kickin’ New Track, ‘Never Gets Old’

Jesse and I are buddies and I follow him on Instagram, among other social media sites. But it was on Insta that he posted a video talking about a new song. The track is called Never Gets Old, and as you listen to it you’ll hear the obvious influence of AC/DC. Jesse even mentions that he had been jamming some early AC/DC records one night, and the next day had a riff in his head that he thought WAS an AC/DC song. So he went back to figure out which one it was, and it wasn’t. He’d just taken all that awesome music and found inspiration for a new riff of his own.

Coincidence turned on the jets and next thing you know Brian Johnson called Jesse just to say hi and catch up, so Jesse asked Brian if he’d be able to help with this new AC/DC inspired song. Next thing you know, Brian goes through his lyric books, and we now have a kickin’ new track called Never Gets Old, that is both Jackyl, AND AC/DC.

I’ll let Jesse tell the full story in his Insta reel:

Jesse actually dropped the new track at midnight, and its now available at your fave digital music shops. Plus they have a video for it with a special giveaway included. Under the video description is this giveaway info: “Scan the QR code on the video to be instantly registered for a chance to win a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida. If you are selected as the trip winner, and you have named the 35 bands represented by the fonts in the lyric video correctly, you will win a $1,000.00 bonus prize. “Hit the QR code, register, and enter your list of bands represented. It’s that easy,” says Dupree. “This video is dedicated to all of those that used to camp out for front row concert tickets.” #acdc #jackyl #fullthrottlesaloon”

So watch the video here, and if you can pick all 35 bands signature fonts, you could win a trip to Daytona Beach and $1,000. Plus you get to jam to a killer new song from Brian Johnson, Jesse James Dupree, his son Nigel Dupree, and Jackyl’s bass madman Roman Glick.

