We’re not sure if we feel honored or guilty for having Jamie Lissow join us on the show while he was on his honeymoon! Either way, we’re glad we did, because he’s hilarious!

Jamie Lissow is the host of Gutfeld on FOX and he’s coming to Orlando for a night of comedy on his “Better Off Dad” tour.

He’ll be in Orlando August 21st at Funnybone Orlando and we’ll see you at the show! - Jay & Brandi