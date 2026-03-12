Adopt The Arts auction raises money for arts in school and honors Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler Matt Sorum’s Adopt The Arts Foundation recently held their “Sound And Vision Awards” honoring Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler. The event rasied money for arts in schools with more money that can be raised with an online auction.

March 2nd, 2026, Adopt The Arts held their “Sound and Vision Awards” at the historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, California. The sold out show honored Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Paul Rodgers (Free, Bad Company) and Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath). The event was a fundraiser for their mission of restoring and protecting music education in public elementary schools..

Over $350,000 was raised at the event. If you’d like to assist Adop The Arts in their goal, check out their online auction here, the auction will be open until Tuesday March 17th, 2026 at Noon Pacific time/3PM Eastern Time.

Check out a gallery of pictures from the event below.

The evening opened with a moving candlelight procession by the children from the Adopt the Arts Angels Honor Choir, who filled the aisles carrying electric candles while performing an original, classical style arrangement by Matteo Zarcone blending “All Right Now” by Free and “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Moments later, the audience erupted when a surprise video greeting from Ringo Starr appeared on screen to welcome guests and kick off the night.

Driving the entire show from behind his drums was another Rock Hall inductee Matt Sorum, Founder of Adopt the Arts and the evening’s musical director, who powered both sets without ever leaving the kit.

“Rock ’n’ roll can still change lives,” said Sorum. “The artists who came together tonight did it for the kids of Adopt the Arts — because the gift of music is something worth paying forward.”

The first half of the show celebrated the iconic, hits of Bad Company with an all-star lineup. Corey Taylor and Lzzy Hale opened with “Bad Company,” followed by Glenn Hughes performing “Can’t Get Enough.” Charlie Starr delivered “Run With the Pack,” while Lzzy Hale took the spotlight on “Shooting Star.” Corey Taylor returned for “Feel Like Making Love.”

When Paul Rodgers himself joined the band, the spellbound fans jumped out of their seats. This was his first live performance since 2022. He performed two songs, “Rock ’n’ Roll Fantasy,” then all the musicians returned for a triumphant finale of “All Right Now”.

Reflecting on the evening and the cause behind it, Rodgers spoke about the power of music to inspire future generations. “I felt such a mighty wave of love and respect from the crowd and top-level musicians that I got to play with. The wait to return to the stage was worth it. IF this was my last live performance, I am happy it was for the children of Adopt the Arts, I am at peace with that.”

The second half of the program honored the thunderous legacy of Black Sabbath. Lzzy Hale delivered “Symptom of the Universe,” followed by Charlie Starr on “Children of the Grave.” After a standing ovation welcome, Geezer Butler joined the band onstage. Glenn Hughes performed “N.I.B.”, while Lzzy Hale returned for “Neon Knights.” Corey Taylor then led detonating performances of “Paranoid” and the night’s epic finale, “War Pigs.”

Reflecting on the evening and the mission behind it, Butler shared a personal story about how music first entered his life.

“I want to thank Matt and Adopt the Arts for honoring me and for supporting such a great charity that brings joy to so many kids,” Butler said. “I got my first guitar when I was 11 years old — it only had two strings because that’s all my brother could afford. I learned Beatles melodies on those two strings, and when my other brother later bought me a full set, it changed my life. That’s why programs like this matter — because one instrument can change everything.”

During the evening, both honorees were presented with the Sound & Vision Award in recognition of their enduring impact on rock music and the generations of artists they have inspired. Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler each delivered heartfelt and profound remarks reflecting on their musical journeys, the importance of music education, and the powerful spirit of the evening.

Backing the performances was an all-star band featuring Nuno Bettencourt, fresh off his Grammy win for his “Changes “live performance, Phil X, Robert DeLeo, Steve Stevens, Mike Mangan, Stevie Salas, and Paul Ill. Participating artists all donated their time and talent to support the mission of Adopt the Arts.