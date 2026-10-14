Aerosmith finally announce star-studded comeback shows

Aerosmith and Friends: California Dream On (Hewitt Silva/Live Nation/Hewitt Silva/Aerosmith)
By Aaron

If you were watching Aerosmith’s socials at the start of the week, it might have felt like an endurance test. First came a quick tease...

...then another one on Tuesday just to keep everyone guessing...

...followed by an agonizingly quiet Wednesday where you figured nothing was actually happening. But then they dropped the hammer!

Aerosmith and Friends: California Dream On (Hewitt Silva/Live Nation/Hewitt Silva/Aerosmith)

Aerosmith just announced a pair of comeback shows at the Hollywood Bowl for late October and early November, and they’re bringing a massive crew along for the ride. Some of the artists scheduled to play: Slash, Sammy Hagar, The Black Crowes, Run-DMC, Billy Idol, and others. What makes it even better for anyone who’s followed these guys for decades is that the press photos point to Joey Kramer back behind the kit with the full original lineup intact.

After everything, seeing them dust off the gear and put together a couple of nights like this feels different. They aren’t trying to grind out a grueling cross-country tour. Steven & co. are just getting back in the room, calling up some legendary friends, and letting the music do the talking.

Aaron

Aaron

Join Aaron every weekday from 6am - 10am on 96.9 The Eagle. Whether you’re battling I-95 traffic or just need that first shot of caffeine, he’s got the classic hits to make your morning commute a breeze. From the "80s at 8" to the stories behind the songs, start your day with a Brooklyn kid who's called the First Coast home for 25 years!

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