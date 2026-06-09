Agree or Disagree: 20 artists with no bad songs

There are quite a few artists we play on WMMO that have put out hit after hit. However, each of them have recorded a dud at some point, right?

Well, not according to Ranker, who says these 20 artists have no bad songs. So, let’s see if you agree with their picks, ranked from 1-20:

20 bands with (allegedly) no bad songs:

1. Queen

2. The Beatles

3. Led Zeppelin

4. Elton John

5. Johnny Cash

6. Pink Floyd

7. Creedence Clearwater Revival

8. Prince

9. Fleetwood Mac

10. David Bowie

11. Tom Petty

12. Billy Joel

13. AC/DC

14. Michael Jackson

15. Jimmy Hendrix

16. Frank Sinatra

17. Bob Marley

18. Aerosmith

19. Rolling Stones

20. Marvin Gaye