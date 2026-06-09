Agree or Disagree: 20 artists with no bad songs

There are quite a few artists we play on WMMO that have put out hit after hit. However, each of them have recorded a dud at some point, right?
Well, not according to Ranker, who says these 20 artists have no bad songs. So, let’s see if you agree with their picks, ranked from 1-20:
20 bands with (allegedly) no bad songs:
1. Queen
2. The Beatles
3. Led Zeppelin
4. Elton John
5. Johnny Cash
6. Pink Floyd
7. Creedence Clearwater Revival
8. Prince
9. Fleetwood Mac
10. David Bowie
11. Tom Petty
12. Billy Joel
13. AC/DC
14. Michael Jackson
15. Jimmy Hendrix
16. Frank Sinatra
17. Bob Marley
18. Aerosmith
19. Rolling Stones
20. Marvin Gaye