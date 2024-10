Van Halen With Kool & The Gang In Concert NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alex Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at Madison Square Garden on March 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Alex Van Halen has been writing a book called “Brothers” that comes out 10/22. In the book, Alex talks about their childhood, life on the road as bandmates and brothers, as well as how much he missed his brother Eddie after his passing.

Hearing Alex narrate the book, talking to his brother, will stop any VH fan in their tracks. I can’t wait to read this book and hear the bond that these two had.