Alice Cooper and Criss Angel are teaming up, but for what exactly?

Alice Cooper announced he’s teaming up with magician Criss Angel for a very cool experience in Vegas! It’s a concert and a show, sort of...
According to the press release, the two will pair op for a special Vegas show titled “Welcome to Our Nightmare,” which is scheduled for March of 2026.
It will take place at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets go on sale for GA today at 1pm Eastern and can be found on Ticketmaster here..
@alicecooperofficial
Limited engagement march 6 + 7 at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas #alicecooper #crissangel #rocktober #magic #rock♬ Poison - Alice Cooper