Alice Cooper and Criss Angel are teaming up, but for what exactly?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper announced he’s teaming up with magician Criss Angel for a very cool experience in Vegas! It’s a concert and a show, sort of...

According to the press release, the two will pair op for a special Vegas show titled “Welcome to Our Nightmare,” which is scheduled for March of 2026.

It will take place at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets go on sale for GA today at 1pm Eastern and can be found on Ticketmaster here..