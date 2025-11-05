Alice Cooper and Criss Angel are teaming up, but for what exactly?

Alice Cooper And Judas Priest Perform At The Kia Forum INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Alice Cooper performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Alice Cooper announced he’s teaming up with magician Criss Angel for a very cool experience in Vegas! It’s a concert and a show, sort of...

According to the press release, the two will pair op for a special Vegas show titled “Welcome to Our Nightmare,” which is scheduled for March of 2026.

It will take place at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Tickets go on sale for GA today at 1pm Eastern and can be found on Ticketmaster here..

@alicecooperofficial

Limited engagement march 6 + 7 at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas #alicecooper #crissangel #rocktober #magic #rock

♬ Poison - Alice Cooper
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

