An Eagles 50-year streak has come to an end

The Eagles brought their Hotel California Tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 4, 2023.

For the first time since 1975, the Eagles just did something they’ve never done...

Joe Walsh just missed his very first show with the band because he came down with the flu. Since joining the band in 1975, Joe Walsh has never missed a show. That’s one hell of an attendance record!

The band was wrapping up their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, but they had to do it without Joe.

Don Henley told the crowd at the show, “We had a choice to make. We could either cancel the whole thing, or we could man up and do the show. So, we came down here this afternoon and had an emergency rehearsal for two hours.

“And fortunately, in this band, we have a deep bench.” Vince Gill and Deacon Frey handled most of Joe’s parts.

Their next show is Friday, hopefully Joe will feel well enough to return to the stage.