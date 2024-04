Angel Lea was nominated by her mom, Carmen, who said “She is known for her big smile. She works as a Paramedic in the ER at Lake Underhill. She is humble, sweet and lights up a room with her spirit. She’s a joy to know. She is kind and professional with all people she interacts with. I am very proud of her.”

Angel Lea, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

